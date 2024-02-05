Recent WWE call-up reportedly wasn't a last-minute decision

WWE called up a couple of NXT Superstars to the main roster following the Royal Rumble. One of those call-ups was not a last-minute decision by the company and was part of the plan all along.

Four NXT stars participated in the 2024 Royal Rumble – Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez, and Tiffany Stratton. Hayes has been appearing on SmackDown over the past few weeks but has not been officially called up. Perez has also not been promoted to the main roster and will remain in developmental.

Breakker is mulling offers from Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, while Stratton officially joined SmackDown last Friday. The latter was victorious in her debut, beating Michin after hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

According to Aaron Varble of SEScoops, WWE has big plans for Tiffany Stratton, and top brass wanted her on the main roster. Stratton's debut at the Royal Rumble was always part of the plan, unlike Bron Breakker, who was reportedly called in to replace Brock Lesnar.

"I was told the main roster wanted her, and they planned for the Rumble to be her call-up. Unlike Breakker, she was not spur of the moment at all," Varble wrote.

Tiffany Stratton has been with WWE since 2021, when she was signed to a developmental deal at the age of 21. She improved dramatically over the past year, winning the NXT Women's Championship. She even feuded with Becky Lynch and had a couple of good matches with her in September.

Dutch Mantell predicts Tiffany Stratton's success on WWE's main roster

Tiffany Stratton has been touted as the future of the WWE women's division. The 24-year-old is already one of the top prospects on the main roster, and Dutch Mantell predicted big things for her on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk.

"(Bayley) got a huge pop at the pay-per-view too," Mantell said. "Not changing the subject, but that Tiffany Stratton girl, that's the first time I've seen her. She is a star in the making." [1:09:50 - 1:09:58]

Stratton was also endorsed by Triple H following her call-up to SmackDown. It seems like it's really "Tiffy Time" on the blue brand.

