Recent WWE departure seen as "curious" - Reports

A recent WWE departure is apparently being looked at as suspicious by industry figures.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal published an article alleging that McMahon had paid millions of dollars in hush money to a number of women. This forced McMahon to step back from the role of CEO in the company. With the spotlight now firmly on WWE, any and all behaviors that are out of the ordinary are likely to be noticed.

The latest reports from the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer talked about the departure of Connor Schell, who was a member of the board of directors in World Wrestling Entertainment. Dave noted that Schell's decision to leave was "curious," even though the company tried to imply that he was leaving for new business endeavors.

"There’s no evidence of Connor Schell leaving over that, but someone abruptly leaving the day before the story breaks, who knows the story’s gonna break, and also is one of the people who’s aware of what is going on in the investigation, more than almost anyone, it’s a very curious move without a doubt," Meltzer said. (WrestleTalk)

What other WWE departures have there been lately?

Vince McMahon's company has certainly been no stranger to questionable departures from time to time, and the present day is no different.

Recently, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel and former 205 Live competitor Ariya Daivari were let go from their producer roles. The two were allegedly hired to lessen the workload for full-time producers following WrestleMania season.

There is no word on whether the two will return to their roles in the future.

It will be interesting to see how these events impact the company, whose television production continues to run normally.

