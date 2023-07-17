It looks like WWE RAW will be missing a former champion who returned to TV about two weeks ago. This won't be the superstar's first absence since his return, as he was absent from the show last week as well.

The former WWE Champion in discussion is Drew McIntyre. He was last seen in action two weeks ago when he sided with Riddle to take on Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in a tag team match. The team of McIntyre and Riddle came away with the win.

After his match two weeks ago, McIntyre told Riddle that he would be away from the show the following week. Reports claimed that Drew McIntyre's absence from last week's episode of the red brand was due to his featuring in an upcoming Hollywood movie starring former WWE Superstar, Batista.

This week, fans expected to see the Scottish Warrior in action given the SAG-AFTRA strike. PWInsider answered fans' questions regarding the situation, saying that McIntyre will miss the upcoming WWE RAW episode despite the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"For those who have asked, WWE sources indicate that Drew McIntyre has not been written into tonight's Monday Night Raw script and is not in Atlanta. Despite the SAG-AFTRA strike, we are told McIntyre is still in Europe filming the new Dave Bautista-Ice Cube action film, so the strike has not changed McIntyre's schedule."

What is scheduled for WWE RAW tonight?

This week's episode of WWE RAW will see Brock Lesnar return to answer Cody Rhodes' challenge for a rubber match at SummerSlam. Lesnar was absent from last week's show after retreating from a Cody Cutter two weeks ago.

The show will also see the Women's Tag Team Titles defended against the team of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, who became number one contenders a couple of weeks ago. Another champion scheduled to be in action is Seth Rollins, who will face Dirty Dom in the main event after their match from last week was scrapped.

