Released superstar caused “headaches” for WWE throughout his tenure - Reports

A recently released WWE Superstar reportedly caused "headaches" for the company during his time there.

Following WWE's merger with UFC becoming official on September 12th, the company began laying off workers behind the scenes. Over 100 employees lost their jobs before the talent cuts began yesterday. There were some big names released by the company, such as Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Riddick Moss, and Emma.

However, one superstar was reportedly an issue for the company backstage and his departure was not a surprise. Answering questions from the Mailbag on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp noted that released superstar Quincy Elliott was trouble backstage.

During the stream, Sapp stated that Elliott caused a lot of issues backstage and wasn't seen as a good wrestler. He added that Elliott got caught in a group chat talking trash about his peers, and caused "some headaches" for NXT during his tenure.

The Rock sends heartfelt message to released WWE Superstars

The Rock sent a message to the superstars who were released from the company and said that he was excited to see what was next for them.

Last week on SmackDown, The Rock made his shocking return to the company. Pat McAfee also made his return and kicked off the show. Austin Theory quickly interrupted and took a couple of shots at the Denver crowd. The Great One joined the party and got the entire crowd to chant that Austin Theory was an a**hole. The Rock then delivered a People's Elbow to the former United States Champion at the end of the segment.

Following the news of Dolph Ziggler's release, The Rock took to social media to praise the veteran for his incredible career. The Brahma Bull stated that he was excited to see what is next for The Showoff, and every other star that was unfortunately let go this week.

"Just seeing all these releases now. These days so f’n tough for the ones who gave their all to our crazy world of pro wrestling. Like@HEELZiggler. What a decorated @WWE career and I’ll always be a supporter and fan. Can’t wait to see what he (and everyone) does next…#onward," The Rock posted.

Many talented superstars were let go this week following the merger between UFC and WWE. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the performers who were released from their WWE contracts.

