Report: Brock Lesnar unlikely to return for WrestleMania 37; reason revealed

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar was last seen at WrestleMania 36 where he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. It was believed that Brock Lesnar would return to WWE for WrestleMania 37, however, as per recent reports that may not happen. The reason for Brock Lesnar likely not coming back is the new quarantine rules in Canada.

Although Brock Lesnar has not signed a new contract with WWE after his previous contract expired, it was speculated that he will eventually return to WWE when offered a good contract. Reports had stated that Vince McMahon was waiting for the crowd to return to the arenas before re-signing Brock Lesnar.

If things go as planned, WrestleMania 37 will have a live crowd in attendance. However, Brock Lesnar may not be a part of the show. As per Dave Meltzer of WON, John Cena and Brock Lesnar will not be able to compete at WrestleMania 37 because of the two-week quarantine rule of Canada.

''While he (Cena) could have previously flown in for the event on a Sunday, he’d have to quarantine for two weeks before working in Canada, which would hold up the production of the series, which would be impossible. This also makes it more difficult to use Lesnar, as he’d also have to quarantine for two weeks before returning home. ''

What could be next for Brock Lesnar?

Triple H had stated in an interview with Hindustan Times recently that the only person who can choose when Lesnar will be back, is Lesnar himself. The Game stated that it is up to Brock Lesnar to want to return to WWE.

"One of the things I have learnt about him is Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. Nobody can talk him into doing things differently. So time will tell.''

Drew McIntyre got caught up in the moment of beating down Brock Lesnar, but watch Brock tell Drew "pick up the title!" while he's selling, making sure they got the angle across properly.



I adore how focused Lesnar was on making Drew look great last night - amazing! #RAW pic.twitter.com/D4NzusO31L — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 3, 2020

While the chances of Brock Lesnar showing up for WrestleMania are slim, having the former WWE Champion return is something the fans have been looking forward to.