Report: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's return date revealed

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was announced to have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of last week's Monday Night RAW. Drew McIntyre was subsequently kept in isolation due to which WWE had to make last-minute changes to the plans for RAW, and Triple H returned to save the day.

As per a new report from the Wrestling Observer Radio, Drew McIntyre is expected to return on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The WWE Champion appeared on RAW last week via a satellite video to give an update about his health condition and assured fans that he will be back soon.

"I am one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms, but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly.”

Reports from last week suggest that Drew McIntyre was experiencing minimal symptoms. However, there is no confirmation on how he got the virus even after all the safety measures.

"From what we were told, he was experiencing minimal symptoms and has no idea how he got it because he very rarely leaves the house if not for work these days."

Hope you enjoyed that @Goldberg, because it’s the only push you’re gonna get pic.twitter.com/VFUd150xoC — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 5, 2021

Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Later in the night, in another promo via satellite, Drew McIntyre answered and accepted Goldberg's challenge for the WWE Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 later this month. It was two weeks ago during the RAW Legends Night where Goldberg returned after Drew McIntyre's main-event title defense against Keith Lee.

The Hall of Famer went on to claim that Drew McIntyre hasn't won his respect and subsequently challenged him for the WWE title at Royal Rumble 2021. The segment led to massive outrage among the WWE Universe on the Internet who weren't pleased with Goldberg entering himself into the world title scene again. It is to be seen whether Goldberg puts over Drew McIntyre at the upcoming pay-per-view or claim his fourth world title in the company.