Reported backstage details on memo by WWE board of directors after Vince McMahon allegations

A report has reportedly revealed details surrounding an internal memo that the WWE board sent out following the most recent allegations against Vince McMahon.

McMahon is in the headlines once again after a Wall Street Journal report accused him of agreeing "to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity." According to the report, the payments allegedly went out to four women who were previously part of WWE.

An updated report on Fightful Select has revealed that WWE sent out an internal memo to the staff. There, they reiterated that the company's board of directors was taking the allegations seriously, and a full investigation was underway. The memo further stated that after the conclusion of the investigation, WWE leadership would answer any questions the staff would have.

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ WWE's Vince McMahon paid out $12 million in settlements to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity over the past 16 years, people familiar say on.wsj.com/3yobIut WWE's Vince McMahon paid out $12 million in settlements to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity over the past 16 years, people familiar say on.wsj.com/3yobIut

The report also states that Vince McMahon was backstage at SmackDown and continuing his usual work in charge of the creative team.

Vince McMahon has reportedly been "defiant" in the face of recent misconduct allegations

A previous report by Fightful Select surrounding McMahon's backstage reaction surrounding the allegations leveled against him stated he was "being defiant" and "not selling the whole thing."

It was also stated that McMahon's attitude was "defiant" during the June 17 appearance on SmackDown. On that occasion, after returning backstage following his promo in front of the audience, he allegedly shouted "F*** em" directed toward the allegations.

Since the emergence of the report, fans have arguably turned on the former CEO with them calling for action against him. While he might have stepped back as the CEO and Chairman of the company, he is still involved with the creative for the weekly shows.

A separate report from Denise Salcedo has also stated that McMahon's Netflix documentary might have been pulled and is no longer in the works, despite being "deep" in post-production.

"Sources tell me that the Vince McMahon Netflix documentary has been pulled & is off the programming spreadsheet at Netflix. A source at Netflix confirmed it no longer being listed on their spreadsheet, another source at Netflix said “that sh**’s out of here.”," Salcedo wrote.

Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Another source indicated that the project was already “deep” in post-production & that several talent interviews had been done months ago & that millions were spent. I spoke to one of the producers on the project, however they declined to confirm nor deny this story to me. (2/2) Another source indicated that the project was already “deep” in post-production & that several talent interviews had been done months ago & that millions were spent. I spoke to one of the producers on the project, however they declined to confirm nor deny this story to me. (2/2)

Fans might have to wait for the conclusion of WWE's investigation into the matter before a final decision is made about McMahon. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former WWE CEO and Chairman.

