Reported reason why WWE didn't sign Tessa Blanchard revealed

Tessa Blanchard is the hottest free agent in professional wrestling right now!

WWE and AEW seem like the favorites to sign the former Impact Wrestling World Champion.

Tessa Blanchard had a few matches in NXT in 2016.

Tessa Blanchard's historic Impact Wrestling stint came to an end recently as the promotion announced the termination of her contract. Impact Wrestling also stripped her of the World Championship and the 24-year-old star is now a free agent who can sign with any promotion in the world.

So where is Tessa Blanchard headed? WWE or AEW would seem like ideal destinations but will Vince McMahon bring out the chequebook to sign the star who was previously involved with the WWE in 2016?

Blanchard had wrestled a few matches in NXT in 2016 before being a part of the Mae Young Classic in 2017. WWE chose not to sign Tully Blanchard's daughter back then, and Dave Meltzer revealed the reason behind WWE's decision in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer noted that WWE passed on the opportunity to get her on board 'for a number of attitude-related issues'. Blanchard was one of the standout performers in the Mae Young Classic, and WWE surprisingly didn't pursue a full-time signing.

Meltzer had reported the reasoning behind WWE deciding to not sign Blanchard back in January 2020, but could the company change their stance on the former Impact Wrestling star?

It was noted that Tessa Blanchard has developed into an experienced performer since her Mae Young Classic days and she would be a top star in any promotion today in the United States if it is purely based on talent. Women's wrestling is highly prioritized in every significant promotion, most notably in WWE - and the company could be tempted to get her on board if they are willing to look past the reported attitude problems.

Tessa Blanchard's icy relationship with Impact Wrestling

Blanchard had also attracted a lot of bad press in January earlier this year when many female talents came forward and accused her of bullying and racism.

Tessa Blanchard denied the allegations and Impact Wrestling continued to push her as the top star in the company. However, the situation got icy between Impact officials and Tessa Blanchard in recent weeks.

She reportedly didn't send in taped promos from her home in Mexico as requested. Impact's continued efforts to get her back on TV and drop the title also fell apart, and the decision was made to terminate her contract.

It was additionally reported that Blanchard wasn't released as her contract came to an end and she chose not to re-sign.

There is interest amongst various promotions to sign Tessa Blanchard, as revealed by Sean Ross Sapp in a Fightful Select report; however, the names of the interested companies have not been revealed.

AEW would seem like a perfect place for Tessa to grow as the promotion also needs a top female talent to lead the division. Tully Blanchard is also employed by the company, which should ease up the negotiation process.

WWE, however, has worked with Tessa before and it won't be out of bounds to imagine the company trying to sign her on a full-time contract.