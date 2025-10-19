  • home icon
  • Reported reason for WWE star's release revealed; labeled "most surprising of all the cuts" backstage

By JP David
Modified Oct 19, 2025 09:14 GMT
Triple H is the head of WWE
Triple H is the head of WWE's creative team (Photo source: wwe.com)

WWE parted ways with 12 stars in October, most of whom were part of Evolve, LFG, and the ID program. A recent report has revealed the reason for one of the stars' departures, which was described as the "most surprising."

Wes Lee was the biggest name who was released by the biggest wrestling company in the world. Lee was a former NXT North American Champion and had been signed since 2020 before his exit. He was also just 30 years old, so it was a genuine surprise for fans.

In a report by Fightful Select, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp about Lee's release before he was called up to the main roster. It was baffling to the fan because the company didn't see if he would be a better fit on either RAW or SmackDown.

Sapp called Lee's release one of the "most surprising" decisions backstage because he was featured on NXT television for the past few months. The 30-year-old star didn't have any heat backstage and wasn't punished for anything. It was just a decision made by the company as part of its annual releases.

Before signing with WWE, Wes Lee was with TNA Wrestling as part of The Rascalz. He also wrestled for other promotions like Lucha Underground, Dragon Gate, All American Wrestling, and Combat Zone Wrestling.

WWE Hall of Famer comments on Wes Lee's release

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reacted to some of the releases made by WWE. The Hall of Famer had nothing but praise for Wes Lee, but he also pointed out that stars should not be comfortable staying in developmental and should be in the system for two and a half years at most.

"I really feel like this guy, his talent was extraordinary, one of the best North American Champions in NXT, if not the best. A guy who could go out there and fight, and then he could fly and do all of that stuff too. (...) But as far as this developmental system, I would implore guys to think that they’ve got maybe two and a half years at that. So you better be motivated to figure out what this thing is about, and you might not wanna act like the elder statesman," Booker T said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

It will be interesting to see where Wes Lee ends up once his no-compete clause expires.

Edited by JP David
