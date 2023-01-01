Retired 34-year-old superstar reportedly played a huge role in John Cena's in-ring return on WWE SmackDown

John Cena returned to the ring on the December 30th episode of WWE SmackDown. The Hollywood star teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn of The Bloodline in what was his first match on the blue brand in over four years.

The high-profile tag team match was reportedly put together by Cena's former opponent, Jason Jordan. The two faced off in September 2017, a few months before Jordan was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to a neck injury.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the former WWE Superstar produced Owens and Cena's victory over Reigns and Zayn. Jordan was also in charge of the post-SmackDown dark segment involving John Cena and The Bloodline, among other stars.

Sami Zayn and The Usos attacked KO and the 16-time world champion before Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes made the save. Cena then cut a heartfelt promo for the fans in Tampa.

With his victory on the December 30th episode of SmackDown, Cena has maintained his streak of wrestling at least one WWE match every year since 2002.

Who is John Cena likely to face at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Cena's 21-year streak may have been in jeopardy until the very end of 2022, but it looks set to continue for at least another year. The Leader of the Cenation could have a match at WrestleMania, with rumors floating around about his potential opponent.

According to WrestlingNews.co, John Cena vs. Logan Paul is seemingly a lock for The Show of Shows. The internet sensation publicly stated his interest in facing the 16-time world champion at WrestleMania 39 shortly after his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Despite failing to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from The Tribal Chief, Paul put in a spectacular performance. Fans have recognized his immense in-ring talent. A match against Cena would further raise his stock, even if he loses.

Who do you want John Cena to face at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : Do you want to see John Cena vs. Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes