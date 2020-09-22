RETRIBUTION lost their debut match on RAW for breaking a secret WWE rule

RETRIBUTION had their debut match on the latest episode of RAW, and it was a much-hyped affair as the faction was given the main event spot against The Hurt Business.

T-Bar, Mace, and Slapjack represented the RETRIBUTION in a six-man tag team match against The Hurt Business; however, the bout didn't have a conclusive finish.

Bobby Lashley had Slapjack trapped in The Hurt Lock, and the tap seemed inevitable until T-Bar broke the hold with a cheap shot. The referee called for the bell, and the match ended in a DQ loss for RETRIBUTION.

RETRIBUTION reportedly broke a WWE rule on RAW

It was noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that RETRIBUTION lost because they broke a rule which states that an illegal man can't attack the legal man of the opposing team during a pinfall or submission attempt.

The secret rule was first highlighted by Alvarez months ago, and the finish of the RAW main event might only be the second time that the rule has been enforced this year. It should also be noted that Tom Phillips called attention to the rule as soon as the referee called for the bell.

Here's what was discussed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio with regards to the rule and how it affected RETRIBUTION on RAW:

Advertisement

Alvarez: I told you months ago they had that stupid secret rule and Tom Phillips even spit it out when it happened that an illegal man hit the legal man. The illegal man hit the legal man. That's what he screamed when they called for the bell.

Meltzer: The illegal man hits the legal man. That happens in every f***** match!

Alvarez: But, if you are doing it to break up a pin, it's okay, but if it's not, it's a DQ.

Meltzer: What? It should be the other way around!

Alvarez: No! Well, I know what it should be, but that's what the rule is. We have now seen it twice this year. And people ridiculed me the first time I explained this, and now it has happened again.

Meltzer: You're telling me that in all of these months, in these tag matches, there has never been a double team spot?

Alvarez: You have to distract the referee.

Meltzer: They double team in front of the ref all the time.

Alvarez: I don't know, Dave. That's why it was a DQ. Tom Phillips flat out said that, and they have done it before with this sh*** finish.

RAW ended with RETRIBUTION being taken out by the entire RAW roster. WWE reportedly has a big Survivor Series match planned for the stable, and the company has around two months to build up the storyline.