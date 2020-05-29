Rey Mysterio reportedly wants Andrade to retire him 

Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony will take place on next week's episode of RAW and the segment, as announced by WWE, will be hosted by Seth Rollins. The general belief is that the segment is a red herring to build up another angle and that Rey Mysterio may not actually hang up his wrestling boots just yet.

However, the 45-year-old legend is surely nearing the end of his illustrious career and the question begs to be asked: Who will retire Rey Mysterio?

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed the upcoming RAW segment and Rey Mysterio's retirement on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom noted that WWE is most likely heading for an angle between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. However, there could be various possibilities that could arise in the future depending on the WWE veteran's contract - which is expected to end in a few months.

Tom Colohue revealed that Andrade is the natural successor to Rey Mysterio. Tom further added that Rey Mysterio also wants Andrade to be the one who retires him.

Tom revealed the following:

Well, unfortunately, WWE has spoiled it slightly by mentioning that Seth Rollins would be overseeing the retirement ceremony. So I think they are definitely pushing in that direction.

If we do get to the point where his contract is nearly over, which is a while from now, a few months at least, then I think there are a number of people.

Andrade seems like the obvious one and I think he's the natural successor. He's someone Rey Mysterio wants to have retire him.

Could Andrade end Rey Mysterio's career?

Rey Mysterio and Andrade were previously involved in an engaging feud that spawned a series of great matches. It was also reported in January that Rey Mysterio was pushing for a Mask vs. Hair match against Andrade, which could have been booked for WrestleMania 36.

While the match didn't happen, one thing was beyond doubt and that was Rey Mysterio's admiration for Andrade. El Idolo is expected to be the next big Hispanic Superstar in the company and it would be wise for WWE to pick him to give Rey Mysterio a send-off.

Would Andrade be the right man to retire Rey Mysterio if WWE does go down that path? Or does the company have a better option? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.