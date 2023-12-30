Roman Reigns was "banged up" after major WWE title match - Reports

Roman Reigns was reportedly banged up after a major WWE title match.

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to be in action at the Royal Rumble premium live event next month at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. His opponent is yet to be determined, as there will be a massive Triple Threat match between AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton next week on SmackDown. The winner of next week's Triple Threat match will go on to battle The Head of the Table for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on January 27.

During a Q&A on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp disclosed that Roman Reigns was "banged up" following his Tribal Combat match with Jey Uso earlier this year at SummerSlam. However, Reigns was able to return in time to successfully defend his title against LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel in November. He also defeated Sami Zayn at a live event on October 14 in Kansas City.

Former WWE writer believes Gunther is better than Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that Intercontinental Champion Gunther is a better Superstar than Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran praised the Intercontinental Champion. Russo claimed that Gunther was better than Reigns because he has more to his personality and is better at character work:

"When you look at that show, and you look at just the character work, bro, that guy is top three. No doubt about it, bro, top three. He is better than Reigns because Reigns is very one-dimensional. Gunther shows like different sides of personality, bro. That guy is a good man." [9:40 onward]

Roman Reigns recently reached 1,200 days as Universal Champion and has not been pinned in a singles match since TLC 2019. Only time will tell who will challenge the leader of The Bloodline for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble next month.

