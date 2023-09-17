Roman Reigns' former rival voiced his displeasure to WWE over creative decision - Reports

Former United States Champion Baron Corbin was reportedly unhappy with WWE's decision to have Drew McIntyre kick out of The End of Days at WrestleMania 38.

Corbin joined the Stamford-based company in 2012. Four years later, he made his main roster debut. Over the next six years, no WWE Superstar succeeded in kicking out of Corbin's End of Days finisher, including Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Seth Rollins. Nevertheless, that changed at WrestleMania 38 when Drew McIntyre became the first to kick out the 39-year-old's finisher during their one-on-one match. The Scottish Warrior then pinned Corbin to win the bout.

In a recent report, Corbin told Fightful Select that he had no input in the decision to have McIntyre kick out of his finisher. Instead, he fought for a long time to keep it protected.

The Lone Wolf pointed out that he had done everything asked of him in the Stamford-based company, including playing characters others may have had difficulty adopting. He also noted that although he never won a world title, he had been in feuds with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, Corbin stated that his finisher was the only thing he had. Hence, he was not thrilled when he was informed that McIntyre would kick out of The End of Days at WrestleMania 38. The former United States Champion revealed he voiced his displeasure at the decision.

Baron Corbin recently returned to WWE NXT

Earlier this year, Baron Corbin was announced as a free agent in the 2023 WWE Draft. While he is eligible to appear on any of the three brands, the 39-year-old recently returned to NXT. Last June, Corbin challenged Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. However, he came up short.

Corbin is currently feuding with Bron Breakker on NXT. The two superstars are scheduled to square off in a one-on-one match at No Mercy on September 30 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

