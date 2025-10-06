Roman Reigns is back just in time for WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, and fans have been wondering who he will be facing in Australia on October 11. It seems like he is set to face an old foe if the latest report is anything to go by.

The Original Tribal Chief picked up right where he left off when he returned to Monday Night RAW last week.

He made his presence felt during the Tornado Tag Team Match, pitting Bronson Reed and Bronson Breakker against The Usos in the main event.

Just as the members of The Vision were about to stack them, Roman Reigns came to the aid of his cousins. He wiped out Breakker and Reed and helped The Usos win the match.

In the post-match, The OTC destroyed the self-proclaimed Big Dog of WWE with multiple chair shots to his gut. The aftermath gave the impression that the two men would be facing each other in a first-time-ever match soon.

But that no longer seems to be the case. WWE appears to be holding off on this blockbuster program.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com, WWE's internal lineup sheet has listed Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed for Crown Jewel this year.

“Based on an internal lineup sheet for Saturday’s Crown Jewel show in Perth, Australia, Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed was listed as the final match for the show.” (H/T - Cageside seats)

Rumor has it that there's a “stipulation to be determined" for this match, which will likely be revealed when the OG Bloodline leader kicks off Monday Night RAW in Dallas tonight.

WWE Crown Jewel is shaping up to be a must-see event

Triple H has announced as many as four matches for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event, which will take place from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will lock horns in a champion vs. champion match, with the Crown Jewel Championship on the line.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton will face Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship.

Fans will be in for a treat when home nation hero Rhea Ripley returns to Australia. She will join forces with IYO SKY to face The Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match.

Elsewhere on the card, John Cena will face AJ Styles for the final time in what promises to be a match for the ages.

And last but not least, Roman Reigns will likely run it back with Bronson Reed, having previously defeated him at Clash in Paris on August 31.

Will the Australian star be able to even the score? Only time will tell.

