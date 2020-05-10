Undertaker/ MITB Men's match

We're back with another WWE Rumor Roundup and today's edition has a bit of everything.

With Money in the Bank set to happen in a few hours, there are updates regarding the possible winner of the men's match in the WWE Rumor Roundup. WWE has also reportedly planned a big heel turn and the Supertar who will turn heel may join a new faction on RAW.

Speculation is rife that three former WWE Superstars could be on their way to All Elite Wrestling based on the recent trademark filings. The three Superstars were all recently released by the WWE as part of the extensive cost-cutting measures.

WWE could also be planning a big stunt for the Money in the Bank match and reports suggest that Vince McMahon himself demonstrated the stunt to a Superstar to ensure that's it's safe to do.

We also know the reason why Roman Reigns has not been mentioned on WWE TV off late.

There was also a story about a former World Champion refusing to beat The Undertaker in a big match.

It's a stacked lineup and let's not waste any more time and get down to business:

#5. Edge refused to break The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 24

Michelle McCool was recently interviewed by the New York Post and The Undertaker's wife revealed there were talks of WWE wanting Edge to break the streak six years before Brock Lesnar was given the honor of doing the same at WrestleMania 30.

The former Divas Champion revealed that Edge felt that the idea of him ending Undertaker's iconic streak made no sense as the Rated-R Superstar was already an established name at the time.

“I remember a few years prior at WrestleMania [24] versus Edge, they talked about Edge breaking the streak and it was Edge that was actually like ‘That makes zero sense. I don’t want to do that. Why would I do that? The fans already love him. What’s it going to do for Edge?"

Edge would go on to drop the World Heavyweight Championship to Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania 24.

Undertaker's reaction to WWE's decision to end the streak

McCool also revealed the Undertaker's reaction to Brock Lesnar ending his streak and she said that The Deadman was fine with WWE decision.

“I couldn’t believe it. I don’t think it needed to happen. But Mark [Calaway] was fine with it. People don’t understand he’s gonna do business. He understands that business is business.” H/t Credit: New York Post