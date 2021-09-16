Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon to give 27-year-old a big push, former WWE Champion to get a faction, backstage updates on Big E and Bobby Lashley (16th September 2020)

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring the latest rumors from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will talk about what the future holds for The All Mighty Bobby Lashley after he lost the WWE Championship this week on WWE RAW.

This article will also talk about Big E, the man who finally achieved his dream of becoming the WWE Champion, and how his memorable win has impacted the locker room.

With WWE now trying a new approach of pushing younger stars, it looks like Vince McMahon has already chosen one of his future top guys. NXT Superstar Von Wagner is being thought of as the next big thing, and the management team has high praise for the young competitor.

Without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some big rumors from the day:

#5 Vince McMahon wants Von Wagner as a future WrestleMania main event star in WWE

27-year-old Von Wagner made an impact this week on NXT 2.0 as he faced some of NXT's top names in the main event. While the second-generation superstar was unable to capture the NXT Championship, it seems like he has solidified his place in the eyes of the company's top brass.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reports that Wagner has impressed Vince McMahon himself. He is considered a talented athlete with a good head on his shoulders, two traits that should serve him well moving forward.

"WrestlingNews.co was recently told that management is happy with his improvement in the ring and he has a good head on his shoulders," wrote Davis. "Another source said, “Vince sees him as a future WrestleMania main eventer. That should tell you everything about his future here.”

Wagner, formerly known as Cal Bloom, was reportedly getting praised behind the scenes as early as last April, with some people seeing him as a future WrestleMania main eventer.

NXT 2.0 saw many new faces appear. By the looks of it, apart from Wagner, Bron Breakker looks to be in for a major push. The show-closing angle hinted that he could enter a feud with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in the near future.

Do you think Von Wagner has what it takes to be a WrestleMania main eventer? Tell us in the comments.

Edited by Colin Tessier