  • Rumor killer on CM Punk’s condition after he suffers injury scare in WWE- Reports

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 10, 2025 08:16 GMT
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram and wwe.com]

A recent report has shed light on WWE Superstar CM Punk's health after a huge injury scare on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Best in the World was present on the show with his wife, AJ Lee.

On this week's RAW, AJ Lee cut a promo addressing the crowd and her attack on Becky Lynch on last week's SmackDown. Lee was then interrupted by Lynch, who asked the former to give back her Women's Intercontinental Championship, which AJ took home after last week's blue brand's show.

Later, Seth Rollins joined his wife, demanding that AJ Lee give back the title. CM Punk then came to his wife's aid, attempting to hit Rollins with a Go To Sleep, but the latter escaped in time. The Visionary and The Man are now set to compete against The Best in the World and the former Divas Champion in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza.

At one point during the commercial break on RAW, CM Punk landed awkwardly on the apron and hit his back while exiting the ring. This incident sparked rumors on social media that Punk might have been injured.

However, according to a recent report by PWInsider, CM Punk was not hurt after landing awkwardly on the apron during RAW. The report also highlighted that it was just a rumor that spread on social media without any proof.

AJ Lee sent a message after CM Punk brought her back to WWE

After CM Punk brought his wife, AJ Lee, back to WWE on last week's SmackDown, she took to Instagram to upload a series of photos. In her post's caption, Lee highlighted that her return received 120 million views on social media in 24 hours, thanking her fans for it.

The former WWE Divas Champion also mentioned that her current run in wrestling was dedicated to her fans who stuck by her from day one.

"120 million social views in 24 hours??? Thank you for watching, for all the messages, love, and hilarious posts. My wonderful weirdos, you’ve been here since Day One and had my back for a decade. This run is for you."
Check out her post below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
