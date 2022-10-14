"100% false"- Rumor killer on potential Bray Wyatt feud after WWE return - Reports

A recent rumor about a potential Team Bray Wyatt vs. The Bloodline match at Survivor Series WarGames has reportedly been squashed.

Bray Wyatt has been the talk of the wrestling world ever since he made his shocking return at Extreme Rules 2022.

Soon after Wyatt's return, Xero News reported that a pitch was made within WWE to have a multi-man match at Survivor Series WarGames. The pitch called for a stable led by Wyatt to take on Roman Reigns' Bloodline at the PLE.

"Early talks A pitch has been made for Team Wyatt Vs Bloodline This year for Survivor Series Alongside this WWE is looking to do Judgement Day vs The OC and a mystery Female These are both very early pitches."

As per Ringside News' latest report, the rumor doesn't hold any weight. Sources reportedly told RSN that the rumor that's currently making the rounds is "fake news."

Bray Wyatt hinted at forming a faction during his big return at Extreme Rules 2022

Bray Wyatt's Extreme Rules comeback also saw the return of the iconic Firefly Fun House characters.

The characters that appeared during Wyatt's return were Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard, The Boss, Ramblin' Rabbit, and Huskus the Pig.

The Blue brand has seen the meteoric rise of Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief over the past two years in WWE. The Bloodline consists of Reigns himself, Paul Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and honorary member Sami Zayn.

It looks like Wyatt will be a SmackDown-exclusive superstar following his return at Extreme Rules. With Wyatt now being a regular act on SmackDown, it's likely that these two top stars will butt heads somewhere down the line.

Wyatt recently liked an interesting tweet, hinting that he aims to win the Universal title once again.

What do you think about this rumor killer? Would you have liked to see a Team Wyatt vs. The Bloodline battle at Survivor Series WarGames? Sound off in the comments below.

