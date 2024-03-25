Rumor killer on veteran being "finished" with company; was part of WWE previously - Reports

  • home icon
By Rahul Patnaik
Modified Mar 25, 2024 08:02 IST
Former WWE star set to stay with wrestling promotion (Pic credit: unsplash.com)
Former WWE star Killer Kelly is reportedly set to remain with TNA Wrestling despite recent rumors of her departure.

After being released by the Stamford-based company in 2020, Killer Kelly transitioned to the independent circuit before joining TNA as a full-time performer in 2022. She has since experienced significant success, including holding the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions alongside her tag team partner Masha Slamovich.

A recent report had indicated that the 32-year-old star was supposedly "finished" with TNA, suggesting the Nashville-based promotion was seeking a new tag team partner for Slamovich. However, a new report from Fightful Select has emerged with contradicting details. According to the report, there was a misunderstanding regarding the term "finished" from the company's side. Kelly is actually set to remain with TNA Wrestling, and her current contract reportedly extends until August 2025.

Seth Rollins recently talked about his current WWE contract

Seth Rollins' current WWE contract is reportedly set to expire in 2024. However, The Visionary is not worried.

During a recent interview, Rollins expressed his intentions to renew his contract pretty soon. He expressed his love for the company, and the professional wrestling industry as a whole, stating his desire to remain in WWE for the entirety of his life.

"It's all there in writing. We're going to get a new deal. Something is going to get worked out. WWE is my home. I love this place. I love this industry. I'd like to spend more time with my daughter as she gets a little bit older, but at the end of the day, I want to stay here. I want to be here for the rest of my life. I love this place," Rollins said.
Coming to his endeavors inside the ring, Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night Two of WrestleMania 40.