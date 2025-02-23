Rumor killer on WWE star Finn Balor's WrestleMania 41 match - Reports

WWE Superstar Finn Balor doesn't have a clear path to WrestleMania 41. An update on his rumored plans for The Show of Shows has recently come to the fore.

The Prince has had a rough start to 2025 as his recent string of losses continues to hamper his chances of making it to WrestleMania 41. Finn Balor was on the losing end of his feud with Damian Priest that culminated in a Street Fight on the second episode of RAW on Netflix in January.

The former Universal Champion then came up short at Royal Rumble. Despite his loss, the 43-year-old veteran was given a last chance to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

However, Finn Balor failed to capitalize on the opportunity. He lost to Seth Rollins in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying match during RAW's main event last week. His latest defeat meant he wouldn't be heading to Canada on March 1, leaving his WrestleMania 41 status up in the air.

WrestleVotes via Backstage Pass recently reported that a match between Finn Balor and AJ Styles was in the works for The Showcase of the Immortals. However, those hoping to see this first-time-ever WrestleMania match shouldn't get their hopes too up.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently learned that the rumored match between the two frenemies 'isn't booked right now' despite much speculation.

The Phenomenal One is currently embroiled in a feud with Dominik Mysterio. The two men faced each other on the recent episode of WWE RAW, which AJ Styles convincingly won.

A match with Finn Balor on The Grandest Stage of Them All would be the next logical step for AJ Styles. However, some fans have been against the idea since they have already seen the former Bullet Club members feud in the past.

Interestingly, they have never faced each other at WrestleMania, which may intrigue the WWE Universe.

Is Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio on the cards for WWE WrestleMania 41?

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio haven't been on the same page lately. The Dirty Dom has been wanting to add new members to The Judgment Day to take a little load off his shoulders. However, The Prince has repeatedly turned him down.

Will this lead to another Judgment Day civil war? A match between Dom and Balor could add much-needed depth to the WWE WrestleMania 41 card this year. It will be interesting to see if the creative goes in this direction.

