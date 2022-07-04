Rumored last-minute travel changes for WWE Superstars ahead of Money in the Bank

Despite some minor botches, WWE Money in the Bank went very smoothly. But it turns out that wasn't the case for some superstars, especially regarding their travel procedures.

Ahead of the recently concluded premium live event, it was reported that a company-wide talent meeting was held with interim CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon. Despite sources claiming the interaction went well, some recent updates hint otherwise.

Reports from Fightful Select noted a possible minor hiccup was encountered before Friday's SmackDown. The site shared that many RAW talents were supposed to land in Las Vegas but had to change their travel arrangements to make it to SmackDown first.

WWE @WWE It is now time for the Men's #MITB Ladder Match! It is now time for the Men's #MITB Ladder Match! https://t.co/MpcEb9UsiV

It should be noted that Ezekiel, The Miz, The Street Profits, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Asuka were some of the RAW stars who appeared on the blue brand last week.

WWE's Money in the Bank aftermath saw multiple new champions

Based on the action fans saw at Money in the Bank, nobody could tell there supposedly was some chaos backstage before the event.

The show opened with an anticipated women's ladder match, where Liv Morgan managed to fend off Becky Lynch to become Ms. Money in the Bank.

The United States Championship changed hands after Bobby Lashley defeated Theory via submission. However, The Street Profits lost to The Usos' and couldn't win the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

The WWE Universe saw Bianca Belair retain her RAW Championship, but that wasn't the case for Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown champion was able to defend her title against Natalya but fell prey to Liv Morgan's MITB cash-in.

For the main event, Theory became the unexpected winner of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match after being included at the last minute. The former United States Champion even mocked John Cena as the event went off-air.

With a new champion in the form of Bobby Lashley and Liv Morgan, added by Theory as Mr. Money in the Bank, it will be interesting to see what happens next in WWE.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far