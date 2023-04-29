Set up for the WWE Draft revealed ahead of SmackDown - Reports

The 2023 WWE Draft will begin tonight on SmackDown, and the company has prepared a special set for the occasion.

The WWE Draft will start tonight on SmackDown and conclude on Monday's edition of RAW. Tonight's episode of SmackDown will go up against round two of the NFL Draft. The draft represents a fresh start for many superstars and also the possibility for NXT stars to be drafted to the main roster.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the promotion has set up a special set for the beginning of the draft tonight. Both RAW and SmackDown will have their own draft rooms, and there will be a podium to announce the selections.

The NFL has cameras set up in the team's draft rooms to capture the anxious moments before the selection and the celebrations after the pick is made. It will be interesting to see if the promotion tries to recreate those moments tonight on SmackDown.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: "Ready to come here and work with us?"



Jordan Addison: "Let's get paid!", "We gonna get turnt up!"



The teams Draft room videos are always fun. #Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: "Ready to come here and work with us?"Jordan Addison: "Let's get paid!", "We gonna get turnt up!" The teams Draft room videos are always fun.#Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: "Ready to come here and work with us?" Jordan Addison: "Let's get paid!", "We gonna get turnt up!"https://t.co/GH1sxRtUX6

Chad Gable addresses the possibility of Alpha Academy being separated in the WWE Draft

Chad Gable is concerned about Alpha Academy being broken up in the WWE Draft.

Maximum Male Models have had their eyes on Otis for a while now, but Gable has been able to prevent the big man from joining the group. However, he may not be able to do so if the two are selected to different brands during the WWE Draft.

In a recent interview with Byron Saxton on RAW Talk, Chad brushed off the idea of American Alpha breaking up because of the draft and vowed to teach Otis the remaining lessons he needs to learn.

"You're gonna tell me about the draft?" Gable said. "I'm the one that was telling [Rick] Boogs and the whole freaking WWE Universe the rules of the draft earlier. I know the rules of the draft, right? If that clown Ali ends up on RAW or SmackDown, I wanna go wherever he went to prevent it from turning into some big circus, the way he talks, all right? And I'm gonna teach Otis the rest of the lessons that he needs to learn." [1:27 – 1:47]

The excitement for the WWE Draft has been off the charts since Triple H announced it a few weeks ago. It will be fascinating to see which superstars switch brands and which NXT stars will get their call-up to the main roster during the draft.

Which superstar would you like to see switch brands the most? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes