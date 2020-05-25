Seth Rollins reportedly has creative freedom on RAW

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins was the top babyface of the company not too long ago, however, a surprising decision was made to turn him heel. In case you're wondering, it was Seth Rollins' call to turn heel and his current gimmick as The Monday Night Messiah is his brainchild.

On the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed many backstage details about the amount of creative freedom that Seth Rollins currently enjoys in the WWE.

Ever since Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard became the Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown respectively, the creative team has been more receptive towards the ideas pitched by the Superstars.

Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins are two Superstars who have a lot of say in how their characters and storylines are booked on TV.

Seth Rollins made the decision to turn heel

Tom revealed that it was Seth Rollins' choice to alter his character and adopt a cult-like heel gimmick. The Drew McIntyre feud was WWE's decision, but apart from the WWE title programme, everything that you see from Seth Rollins is mostly coming from his mind.

Seth Rollins has been actively shaping up his new gimmick since Hell in a Cell. The post-Survivor Series speech on RAW to the entire roster of the Red Brand was also Seth Rollins' idea. The creative team has been listening to Seth Rollins' ideas but most importantly, the ideas are coming to fruition on TV.

WWE did suggest Seth Rollins the idea of forming a stable with Authors of Pain. Seth took the suggestion and went on to steer his own path. Seth Rollins chose Murphy and it's safe to say that Rollins may have also had a role to play in Austin Theory's recent inclusion in the faction.

Tom explained the following:

Since Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard came in, there has been a clear effort that the creative team is listening to the wrestlers more. Daniel Bryan has had a lot more say over what he does. Seth Rollins has had a lot more say over what he does other than he was told that he would be working with Drew McIntyre as they needed him there. But with Seth, a lot of what he is doing now is under his own direction.

That dates back to Hell in a Cell. He made the choice to steer into the fan impression and turn heel. He made the choice to have that sermon where he preached to everyone after Survivor Series because he was taking the p**s out of someone who was telling that he had a rah-rah speech that he apparently did not have, and since then, the creative team has been very openly listening.

The initial pairing with the Authors of Pain was suggested to him but since then he has been steering his own path. He has been going under his own direction. He chose Murphy. He has been very open about the fact that he has been very impressed with Murphy and I'm sure over the next few weeks how impressed he is with Austin Theory and how much he wanted to work with him. Seth is out there looking for people to fit what he is trying to do and I don't think anyone is going to be turning him down anytime soon.

The former WWE Champion is considered to be one of the locker room leaders in the company. He has reached that phase in his career where he can dictate terms from the creative standpoint and having Paul Heyman on RAW has also helped his cause.