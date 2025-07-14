Seth Rollins suffered a legitimate injury during his in-ring appearance at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Although the Stamford-based company has yet to provide an official update, he is expected to be out of action for some time. In the meantime, a recent report has shed light on his potential status for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

According to PWInsider, The Visionary is expected to be in attendance for RAW later tonight. While no further details were mentioned, his appearance would definitely be in a non-wrestling capacity. The show emanates from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Last night during Evolution's post-show press conference, WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, noted that Rollins would undergo an MRI in Birmingham on Monday.

Seth Rollins was reportedly supposed to defeat LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, the 39-year-old injured his knee midway through the match, and changes were made by the stars on the go. The Megastar floored his opponent with the BFT to win the bout via pinfall in an awkward finish to the bout.

Wrestling analyst believes WWE could replace Seth Rollins with former champion

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker took out Roman Reigns on the RAW after WrestleMania. The OTC has been absent since. Before The Visionary's unfortunate injury, Reigns was expected to be back in action to go after his former Shield stablemate to set up a potential clash for SummerSlam.

While speaking on the latest edition of his NotSam Wrestling podcast, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts suggested who Roman Reigns could wrestle at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The 41-year-old noted that The OTC could clash with Rollins' stablemate and former Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker, instead. However, he further opined that The Head of the Table could also return directly at SummerSlam.

"If we don't have Seth Rollins for SummerSlam, I would think, I mean, you know what? You could do Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker at SummerSlam or maybe you could have Roman Reigns return at SummerSlam," Roberts said.

You can check out Sam Roberts' comments in the video below:

As Rollins is expected to take some time off to recover from his injury, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman in Mr. Money in the Bank's absence from WWE programming.

