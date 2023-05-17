Several WWE stables could be part of upcoming Triple H experiment - Reports

Triple H is reportedly tinkering with some established WWE factions to try and recreate the success of a popular group from the past.

WWE is full of factions on both RAW and SmackDown. The Judgment Day, The Bloodline, The O.C., Damage CTRL, Imperium, and The Brawling Brutes are just some of the groups that are featured on television every week. However, not every group has seen The Bloodline's level of success and The Game is looking to create more strong factions on the main roster.

According to a new report from Boozer666's private Twitter account via Ringside News, Triple H is looking to create something as strong as the Undisputed Era on the main roster. Boozer noted that fans can expect a lot of upgrades in current factions as a result.

JD McDonagh joined the main roster last night on WWE RAW and the company is already teasing that he could join The Judgment Day. Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, and Roderick Strong of Undisputed Era have all signed with All Elite Wrestling. Bobby Fish had a short stint with AEW as well but is currently not under contract with the promotion.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Roderick Strong's heel turn to join Undisputed Era is one of the best in NXT history. Roderick Strong's heel turn to join Undisputed Era is one of the best in NXT history. https://t.co/SToVbzpM9H

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes Triple H and Vince McMahon

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not a fan of this week's edition of WWE RAW and put some of the blame on Triple H and Vince McMahon.

This week's edition of RAW took place in North Carolina and featured a Battle Royal to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens lost to The Judgment Day in last night's main event in a non-title match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that the writers do not know how to create a wrestling show. He also named Triple H and Vince McMahon, suggesting that they are part of the issue as well.

"These guys, forget the writers bro. Forget the writers, forget the gringo in the Gorilla position, Vince McMahon, forget Triple H, forget the boys. They don't understand wrestling. They don't understand how to write wrestling. They don't understand how to produce wrestling. They don't understand babyfaces and heels. This is not how you write a wrestling show." [7:25 - 7:55]

You can watch the full video below:

Most fans have become more invested in the product now that Triple H has taken over creative responsibility for the company. It will be fascinating to see if he is able to find the perfect blend of superstars to create the next big faction in WWE.

