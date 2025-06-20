Shocking details emerge on Jey Uso's WWE World Heavyweight Title 51-day reign: Reports

Jey Uso lost the WWE World Heavyweight Championship almost 10 days ago. A new, shocking update has emerged on this sudden title change.

The YEET Master made history at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, capturing his first-ever WWE world championship by dethroning Gunther. He successfully defended his title against the likes of Seth Rollins and Logan Paul before colliding once again with The Ring General. The 37-year-old superstar defeated Uso by choking him out on the June 9 episode of RAW to claim the World Heavyweight Championship, ending the latter's 51-day reign.

According to Dave Meltzer's report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship reign was always intended to be short. The plan was for him to drop the title back to Gunther. This transition was reportedly planned to take place before Goldberg's retirement match.

Trending

Expand Tweet

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

WWE legend furious after Jey Uso dropped the World Heavyweight Championship

Wrestling legend Rikishi recently went off on the company's creative after his son suffered a massive upset at the hands of Gunther. He discussed this on his Off The Top podcast.

Rikishi believed that WWE management failed to provide The YEET Master with adequate storylines and talent to support his championship reign, feeling his son didn't get a fair chance. The Hall of Famer suggested firing those responsible for writing Jey Uso's narrative, especially given the short 51-day championship run.

"You know what I feel? This is what I feel. I feel that those that are writing for this kid, his storyline, you didn't do him justice. You didn't feed this champion right talent to be able to continue to make this champion. Not a fair shot in my eyes. So you go 51 days. I say fire. Fire those that are writing for this kid here if you can't come up with something simple to promote and push your champion that you, not me, you decide to put this kid in that position," Rikishi said.

It will be interesting to see if WWE fans witness another round of Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More