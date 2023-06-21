SmackDown star "was always a contender" to win Money in the Bank but WWE has some change in plans - Reports

SmackDown's Santos Escobar, Butch and LA Knight, RAW's Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest, and free agent Logan Paul are all contending for a future WWE World Championship at Money in the Bank.

Almost unanimously, the WWE Universe is rooting for LA Knight to walk out of The O2 Arena with the briefcase. However, The Maverick's recent revelation on Monday night has left fans angst about whether the internet star will win in London.

BWE via Ringside News has now reported that while the 40-year-old was seriously considered, WWE could go either way for Mr. Money in the Bank this year. The report also stated that considering Knight's incredible popularity, he will be getting a push regardless:

"Everyone knows how over he [LA Knight] is. Its a jackpot gem for management. So over they had to introduce a different option that will balance this out. He was always a contender to win not a solid winner. So brace urselves," BWE tweeted. [H/T: Ringside News]

LA Knight has recently seen a surge in popularity since his feud with Bray Wyatt. Despite this, the company is yet to pull the proverbial trigger on the 40-year-old. With the addition of Logan Paul, this year's MITB looks to be one of the more unpredictable contests in recent memory. Every star in the lineup is worthy of it.

LA Knight comments on why WWE fans cheer for him

Despite being a heel, LA Knight seems to be getting babyface reactions from the live crowds.

Even those online are rooting for the SmackDown star's push. On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, LA Knight touched on this topic briefly:

"I didn't get shoved down anybody's throat. I wasn't anybody's guy. I came in and I did my thing, and the whole world, whether you take me to Saudi Arabia, whether you take me to London, whether you take me to Puerto Rico, you can take me to Mobile, Alabama. And every place is going to make a whole lot of noise for LA Knight. You know why that is? Because they can see that I stand head and shoulders above everybody walking," he said.

Knight even recently warned Paul from participating in the upcoming ladder match. However, the latter wound up being the latest addition. The SmackDown star confronted The Maverick during a segment on RAW this week.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse LA Knight got the loudest pop in his segment before verbally destroying Logan Paul.



He should win the Men's Money in the Bank. LA Knight got the loudest pop in his segment before verbally destroying Logan Paul.He should win the Men's Money in the Bank. https://t.co/AUhyL0I05u

