SmackDown storyline potentially delayed until after WWE Crown Jewel - Reports

A storyline for a WWE SmackDown star could potentially be put on hold until after the Crown Jewel premium live event next weekend.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 will take place in Saudi Arabia next Saturday and there is a ton of buzz surrounding the event. LA Knight will battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event and is scheduled for a contract signing with The Tribal Chief tonight on SmackDown to make the match official.

Karrion Kross is not scheduled for a match at the premium live event next Saturday night but has been making noise on social media as of late with cryptic messages. Kross' tenure on the main roster has left a lot to be desired so far, but there were recent rumors that the former NXT Champion could be getting a push soon.

According to BWE's (BoozerRasslin) private X account, the push for Karrion Kross will resume following Crown Jewel. Kross has not competed in a televised match since his loss to AJ Styles on the August 11 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Wrestling legend is upset with Karrion Kross' run in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his opinion about Karrion Kross' current run in the promotion.

Kross' first run on the main roster was a complete disaster. He debuted in a bizarre mask and without Scarlett Bordeaux accompanying him. Kross was released in November 2021 but was brought back to the company the following year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter stated that he is upset with what the promotion has done with Kross so far. Apter added that he sees Kross heading back to NXT down the line.

"I'm so upset with what they did to him. I know Karrion Kross from the indies when Charlie Hartman used to book him down in Carolina. And what star power he had in the indies with his bald look and everything and Scarlett with him. So I think he's gonna wind up in NXT at this point. He's not making it for some reason on the main roster. I think they killed him off too many times already. But I think he'll be a good fit as another guy to bring down to NXT at this point," said Bill Apter. [29:38 - 30:18]

Karrion Kross still has a ton of potential but simply hasn't put it together on the main roster so far. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the veteran on WWE television.

