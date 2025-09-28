SmackDown Superstar isn't expected to be back on WWE TV anytime soon - Reports

A current WWE SmackDown star might not be back on television anytime soon, if the latest backstage reports are true. There's also a growing concern about the situation, but the company hasn't made any official announcement about it.

Ad

Piper Niven was supposed to team up with Alba Fyre and challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships earlier this month. However, Niven was pulled from the match due to an unspecified injury, which was later reported as a neck issue.

Speaking on the Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp provided an update on Piper Niven's WWE status.

"It's an injury, but as of this weekend when I asked, I don't think they knew just how bad as of yet. We will continue to monitor things. It's a neck injury, but it's one that people have come back from. But she isn't expected back any time soon. Some in the company fear it's career threatening, but people close to her are confident that she'll be back. She isn't expected on television for the foreseeable future," Sapp said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Piper Niven last wrestled on August 22, defeating Charlotte Flair in what was the biggest win of her WWE career.

Piper Niven joins long list of currently injured WWE stars

Being a pro wrestler has a lot of perks and benefits, but it also comes with a lot of risks, mainly injuries. Piper Niven joined a long list of main roster talent currently on the shelf.

Ad

Here's a list of main roster stars on the injury list:

Apollo Crews (Pectoral Muscle)

Austin Theory (Unspecified Injury)

Bianca Belair (Finger)

Big E (Neck)

Chad Gable (Shoulder)

Elton Prince (Unspecified Injury)

Gunther (Facial/Nose)

Ilja Dragunov (Knee)

Kevin Owens (Neck)

Liv Morgan (Shoulder)

Naomi (Maternity Leave)

Rey Mysterio (Groin)

Tama Tonga (Unspecified Injury)

Zoey Stark (Knee)

Neck injuries are concerning, especially with someone like Big E still recovering after more than three years. Kevin Owens, on the other hand, successfully underwent surgery, though his recovery period is still uncertain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More