WWE Rumor Roundup: Huge update on serious injury suffered by Piper Niven, Legendary star to appear at Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 42 (26th September, 2025)

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the hottest and most important scoops from the world of the sports entertainment giant.Today's edition will feature news and rumors about the immediate fallout from Wrestlepalooza 2025. We will start with a report about the serious injury that Piper Niven suffered, a huge scoop about a legendary multi-time World Champion appearing at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 42, a potential opponent for John Cena before he retires, as well as WWE quietly making a change to the status of a top star.So without going much further, let's jump right into it:#4. An update on Piper Niven's serious injuryNiven at Clash at the Castle 2024 (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)Piper Niven's role as a part of Chelsea Green's secret her-vice came to an abrupt end recently when it was revealed that she suffered a serious injury. While Chelsea Green might find a replacement, there is more concern over Piper Niven's health.While it was first reported on the Wrestling Observer Live that Piper Niven may have suffered a potentially career-ending injury, Fightful Select reported that while it is a serious neck injury, many expect her to return to the ring at some point.It should be noted that the most important part of Fightful's report revealed that she is still awaiting her diagnosis. So as of now, nobody can tell what will happen. Neck injuries have ended the careers of some of the greatest legends to ever grace the wrestling business, but they have also come back from them.#3. WWE's huge early 2026 plans for Brock Lesnar(Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)Brock Lesnar had a triumphant return to the ring at Wrestlepalooza 2025, where he decimated John Cena in what many called a replay of their famous SummerSlam 2014 main event match. Now that Lesnar is fully back in the mix, what does the future hold for him?On the final episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that WWE creative is working with the assumption that Brock Lesnar will be a part of the 2026 Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, as well as WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.With Lesnar's face being a part of one of the early WrestleMania 42 posters, it seems all but confirmed. Moreover, if Lesnar were brought back, there was no chance that he wouldn't be at these events. Either way, it's going to be interesting to see what lies ahead for him. Bron Breakker is reported to be in the internal discussions as a potential opponent for Lesnar at WrestleMania 42.#2. John Cena to potentially face a current Champion before his retirementJohn Cena at Wrestlepalooza 2025 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)There has been a lot of discourse online about how the WWE creative team has handled John Cena's retirement tour in 2025. Fans were particularly sour after his defeat to Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, although that wound has been temporarily covered as he is set to face one of his most prominent opponents, AJ Styles, one last time at Crown Jewel in Perth.With only a few dates left, who else does John Cena have left to face? Many have stated that Dominik Mysterio, the current Intercontinental &amp; AAA Mega Champion, should have been one of Cena's opponents on the retirement tour.According to Bodyslam.net, there have been discussions about Cena facing Dominik Mysterio in one of his final appearances. At this point, it seems like it would make a lot of sense to have him face Dominik in the main event of one of his final RAW appearances. In November, he says farewell to his hometown of Boston on RAW. Perhaps that could be the stage where it happens.#1. WWE quietly changed Logan Paul's status View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier this year, when RAW premiered on Netflix, WWE announced that Logan Paul would be exclusive to the red brand. However, fans pointed out that his recent feud against John Cena was on SmackDown, as well as his storyline where he teamed up with Drew McIntyre to take on Randy Orton &amp; Jelly Roll on SmackDown.While the company has been quite flexible with superstars appearing on a different brand, JoeyVotes and TC reported on the aforementioned episode of WrestleVotes Radio that the sports entertainment giant quietly changed Logan Paul's status, and he is internally listed as a free agent now, and not a RAW-exclusive star like before.As we said, WWE hasn't been as stringent with the brand exclusivity this year, and perhaps it's them moving away from the direction of Drafts.