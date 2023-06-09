Speculation on 28-year-old star returning as a surprise entrant for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match - Reports

The upcoming WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Premium Live Event could feature several returns, and one of them could certainly be none other than the internet megastar Logan Paul.

The Maverick was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 39, where he suffered a loss against Seth Rollins. His match was received well, and fans patiently await his comeback to the squared circle.

After rumors of Logan Paul possibly working Money in the Bank and SummerSlam 2023 emerged, Xero News recently reported that he could be a surprise entrant in the Men's ladder match if he is to return at the premium live event. The source also reported potential candidates to win the match.

"Logan would be last minute surprise, if it was to happen" stated Xero News.

Considering the heat Logan receives from the fans, him being a surprise entrant and going on to win the briefcase could be a great idea to create nuclear heat. Nothing is confirmed, so we will have to wait and see if he makes a comeback on July 2.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is set to be a memorable Premium Live Event

Money in the Bank has always been one of the most interesting WWE shows of the year, and this year's installment will be no exception. The company has planned two ladder matches to crown this year's winners of the briefcases.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse LA Knight was so popular that Montez Ford ended up getting booed. That is wild.



I think he's winning Money in the Bank. LA Knight was so popular that Montez Ford ended up getting booed. That is wild.I think he's winning Money in the Bank. https://t.co/dSJ1qysor4

Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and LA Knight have already confirmed their spots for the Men's ladder match, while Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, and Zoey Stark have qualified for the Women's Ladder Match.

Apart from the ladder matches, the company is expected to feature Roman Reigns at the event as well. The Tribal Chief could seemingly team up with Solo Sikoa to go up against The Usos at the Premium Live Event.

