Speculation on Edge's in-ring career following a serious injury at Backlash

Edge is set to be out for a long time, but what does that mean for his in-ring career?

The Rated-R Superstar is reportedly on a $3 million-a-year WWE deal.

Edge during the Backlash match (L), Edge after an Achilles Tendon surgery in 2009 (R).

"The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at Backlash between Randy Orton and Edge surpassed a lot of people's initial expectations, with the two veterans putting on an admirable effort in the ring. While the match was universally praised, the unfortunate injury suffered by Edge put a dampener on the proceedings.

Edge suffered a torn triceps injury, and as confirmed by WWE, the Rated-R Superstar underwent surgery and is currently recuperating at home.

Dave Meltzer spoke about Edge's in-ring future in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer revealed that Edge underwent surgery to reattach the triceps muscle to the bone before the taped match was aired. The recovery time for torn triceps injuries is estimated to be around six to eight months.

But Meltzer also noted that Edge would likely return to wrestle again and the nature of his current deal with WWE - which will reportedly see him make $3 million-a-year for working limited dates - could be a key factor in that decision. Meltzer said that it would be difficult for Edge to not come back and complete his deal.

"Edge actually had surgery to reattach the triceps muscle to the bone before the match aired. Generally that’s six-to-eight months of recovery, and will likely lead to another match," Meltzer said.

It was added that a 46-year-old Edge suffering an injury in only his third back match after his return does bring up a few concerns.

Meltzer also noted that when it comes to triceps tears, people who suffer an injury of such nature are susceptible to tearing their muscles again. The examples of Dave Batista and Del Wilkes were mentioned, and Edge should ideally be more careful when he does return to in-ring action.

When did Edge suffer the injury at Backlash?

As reported earlier, Edge and Randy Orton taped the entire match without any issues during the first round of filming. The injury reportedly happened during the re-tapes, and it was revealed that WWE didn't do any more filming after the injury. The finished product that was aired showed everything that was taped before Edge suffered the injury.

Edge is expected to be out of action for at least six months, and WWE initially did have plans for him to wrestle at SummerSlam. The Backlash match was slated to happen at the PPV in the summer before WWE pushed it forward. The rubber match between Orton and Edge could have happened at SummerSlam. However, that plan may have been scrapped now.

