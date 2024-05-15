Spoiler leaked surrounding major WWE betrayal - Reports

A spoiler has surfaced online regarding a major WWE betrayal set to take place soon. The promotion is coming off of a very successful Backlash event last weekend in France.

Shayna Baszler competed in the Queen of the Ring Tournament this year but has already been eliminated. She defeated Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri in the first round but lost to IYO SKY this past Monday on WWE RAW. The Queen of Spades has also been aligned with Lola Vice in NXT during her rivalry against Natalya. However, their partnership will reportedly come to an end next Tuesday night on NXT.

During the latest tapings for WWE NXT, Natalya and Karmen Petrovic defeated Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice in a tag team match. After the bout, Vice betrayed her partner and attacked her. Baszler locked in a chokehold before NXT GM Ava broke it up.

Ava then announced that Baszler and Vice will square off in an NXT Underground match at Battleground on June 10, 2024.

Vince Russo criticizes Shayna Baszler's booking on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo took the promotion to task this week for how Shayna Baszler has been booked on RAW.

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler are aligned on the red brand but neither star has been successful as of late. While Basler was eliminated from the Queen of the Ring Tournament by IYO SKY, Zoey Stark was knocked out by Lyra Valkyria on this past Monday's episode of RAW.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that both Stark and Baszler were being booked in the exact same way.

"It's funny bro because it seems like Shayna Baszler and whos's her partner, Zoey Stark, they're both getting the same, exact treatment. They put them together, they put them on a run for three weeks, remember that, bro? And now, I swear to God, they're booking these two women the same, exact way, both of them." [From 16:38 onwards]

Shayna Baszler is a former two-time NXT Women's Champion and a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion. However, she is yet to capture a singles title on the main roster and it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the veteran in the weeks ahead on RAW.