Spoiler on the outcome of the main event of WWE Fastlane - Reports

WWE Fastlane 2021 is set to take place tonight with the main event featuring Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Daniel Bryan. To add to that, the winner of the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match Edge will be the special guest enforcer in this match at WWE Fastlane.

WWE has already announced that Roman Reigns will be defending the Universal Championship against Edge at WrestleMania 37. However, that match could change depending upon the result of the match at WWE Fastlane tonight. The last few weeks have seen massive tensions between Edge and Daniel Bryan that have led to speculation that the WrestleMania 37 match might just become a triple-threat with Bryan getting added to it.

Roman Reigns vs Edge



Or



Daniel Bryan vs Edge



Or



Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan vs Edge



What Do You Want Most? pic.twitter.com/xJwYxAup1d — TheElitist (@TheElitistonYT2) March 13, 2021

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Byran Alvarez and Dave Meltzer speculated about this possible triple-threat match, claiming that anything is possible. However, Meltzer mentioned that the plan as of a few days ago is still for the Universal Championship to be contested at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match between Roman Reigns and Edge.

"Anything's possible but I did ask about that and that was a no a week ago. Not even a week ago, early mid-week."

If that is the case, this could be a massive spoiler for the main event of WWE Fastlane 2021 as this means that Daniel Bryan will be losing against Universal Champion Roman Reigns tonight.

What would be next for Daniel Bryan if he loses at WWE Fastlane?

Daniel Bryan has been in a heated feud against Roman Reigns for the past month or so. However, if he loses the Universal Championship match at WWE Fastlane 2021, it would be interesting to see where does he fit on the match card of WrestleMania 37.

It should also be noted that there have been speculations of him getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on what does the future hold for Daniel Bryan.