Spoiler on Sami Zayn's unlikely title challenger on WWE SmackDown - Reports

Sami Zayn is scheduled to defend his United States Championship in an Open Challenge tonight on WWE SmackDown, and reportedly, an unlikely star will be his challenger. Tonight's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Scope Arena in North Virginia.According to a new report from PWInsider, a former AEW star will be answering Sami Zayn's Open Challenge for the United States Championship tonight on SmackDown.Rey Fenix will reportedly be accepting the challenge and will fight Zayn for the title during tonight's show. Fenix signed with the promotion earlier this year after spending several years at All Elite Wrestling.JJ @AkhlasorJJLINK@RhodesKotaEra @BodyslamNet Yo Sami vs Rey fenix 🔥Sami Zayn defended the United States Championship against John Cena last Friday night on SmackDown. The match ended as a no-contest thanks to Brock Lesnar's interference to attack both babyfaces. The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to appear on tonight's SmackDown and will be squaring off against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.Former WWE writer criticizes Triple H's booking of Sami ZaynWrestling legend and former head writer for WWE Vince Russo recently shared his honest thoughts on Triple H's booking of Sami Zayn.The former Bloodline member captured the United States Championship from Solo Sikoa last month on SmackDown. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo reacted to Triple H sharing a backstage photo with Zayn following his title win. He suggested that The Game liked taking photos with stars that he was bigger than because he wanted to be remembered as larger than life.&quot;No, because part of it, Mac, is.. The way he is gonna be remembered. His legacy, he wants to be remembered bigger than life. You think Triple H is an idiot? When he is immediately, on social media, pointing at 'Sami Dwarf,' with a heart condition and 10 years retired, and Triple H still towers over him? What's the message there? What's the message? 'This is the WWE United States Champion, look how much bigger than him I am.' That's part of the problem,&quot; said Russo.Rey Fenix formed a tag team with Andrade ahead of SummerSlam 2025 and competed in the TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championship at the PLE. The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis won the TLC match to retain the titles.