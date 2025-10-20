  • home icon
  SPOILER: WWE's plan to decide new champion following Seth Rollins' injury - Reports

SPOILER: WWE's plan to decide new champion following Seth Rollins' injury - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 20, 2025 20:56 GMT
Rollins was attacked last week on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Rollins was attacked last week on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A potential spoiler has been revealed regarding WWE's plans for the World Heavyweight Championship following Seth Rollins' injury. The Visionary reportedly suffered an injury during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel and was betrayed by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed last week on WWE RAW.

CM Punk defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso in last week's main event to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Seth Rollins' injury will likely see him vacate the World Heavyweight Championship on tonight's episode of the red brand.

The working plan as of this afternoon was to have a Battle Royal tonight to get another star in the title picture, possibly to face CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. Fightful's report did not confirm that it was happening, just noted that it was likely the plan.

CM Punk defeated Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2025 to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract minutes later to become the new champion. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked Rollins last week at the end of RAW. Breakker then raised the World Heavyweight Championship as Rollins writhed in pain on the canvas.

Bill Apter reacts to Seth Rollins being attacked on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on The Vision's betrayal of Seth Rollins last week on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter stated that the segment was well done and noted that he enjoyed Rollins planting the seeds for the betrayal earlier in the show.

"I liked it. You know, Seth, the way they planted this was perfect, where, at the beginning of the show, they had all of them out there and Seth going that, I don't need these people in the ring. I don't need Paul. I don't need the Brons. I don't need any of them. I'm Seth freaking Rollins, the world champion. I don't need anybody. And they put that in the people's mind; his ego is so big. So, unless you read the spoilers, nobody expected them to end the show with Bron Breaker spearing, and it was a monster spear," Apter said.
Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the World Heavyweight Championship following Seth Rollins' rumored injury.

