Issue with The Vision's betrayal of Seth Rollins on WWE RAW explained by Jim Cornette

One of the biggest surprises of the year was The Vision betraying Seth Rollins on last Monday's episode of RAW. Former WWE manager Jim Cornette discussed the storyline and explained one issue he didn't like about it.

CM Punk became the No. 1 contender for Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship after winning a triple threat match in the main event of RAW. The Vision came out and attacked Punk, as well as Jey Uso and Knight.

As the quarter was celebrating, Bron Breakker speared The Visionary out of his boots. Bronson Reed followed it up by hitting a Tsunami, with a shocked Paul Heyman having no choice but to raise the arms of The Brons to end the show.

On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette and co-host Brian Last discussed the betrayal. Cornette predicted it would happen, but he didn't know it would be this early. The only thing he didn't like about the story was they would have never known what the original plan was.

"I would like to have seen what they were going to do, but I'm not opposed to them being in this spot because it was going to happen anyway. I think I said a month ago or whenever Bron wants to come out from under Seth's shadow and the jealousy creeps in or whatever, you'll do it. So, it's just rushed up," Cornette said.

WWE had to pivot from their original plans for The Vision because of Seth Rollins' shoulder injury will reportedly need surgery. Rollins suffered the injury at Crown Jewel: Perth during his match against Cody Rhodes.

Original plans for The Vision before Seth Rollins' injury

After Seth Rollins' win over Cody Rhodes, The Vision was supposed to take over Monday Night RAW. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the quartet were positioned to dominate the red brand, with Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were reportedly in line to win the World Tag Team Championships from Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of the Judgment Day. But with Rollins' injury needing surgery, the company had no choice. They had to move forward and make hard decisions to continue the storyline.

