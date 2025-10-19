REPORT: Paul Heyman makes first WWE backstage appearance since Seth Rollins betrayal on RAW

Paul Heyman was reportedly backstage at a recent WWE show, which was days removed from betraying Seth Rollins on RAW. Heyman joined Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in officially getting rid of Rollins out of The Vision last Monday.

At the conclusion of RAW, Breakker speared Rollins in half in one of the most shocking endings to a show this year. Reed joined in and delivered a monstrous Tsunami on the World Heavyweight Champion. Heyman would then raise the arms of both Breakker and Reed to end the show.

According to Fightful Select, Paul Heyman was backstage on SmackDown last Friday. He wasn't used on television, but his presence there wasn't a surprise.

Another fun tidbit from Friday's show was that Bruce Prichard was in charge because of Triple H's absence. There have been reports that the chief of content's continued absence from some shows has sparked rumors about his focus being divided.

Seth Rollins was written off because of a shoulder injury he reportedly suffered at Crown Jewel: Perth during his match against Cody Rhodes. Rollins is set to undergo surgery, and his status as World Heavyweight Champion will be decided by Adam Pearce this Monday on RAW.

Seth Rollins' injury scrapped WWE's plans

Bron Breakker suddenly going after Seth Rollins wasn't the only consequence of the latter's shoulder injury. Rollins being ruled out has also caused plans to change for the World Tag Team Championship currently held by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of the Judgment Day.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Breakker and Bronson Reed were supposed to win the World Tag Team Titles soon. The plan is to give The Vision as much gold as possible.

"In addition, there were plans for the Vision to dominate Raw even more very shortly with Rollins as world champion and Reed & Breakker as world tag team champions," Meltzer said. [H/T Newsweek]

Balor and McDonagh are set to defend their titles this Monday on RAW against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. It was accidentally set up by Dominik Mysterio during a backstage segment with Styles and Adam Pearce.

