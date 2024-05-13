Surprising contract renewal details of WWE Superstar LA Knight - Report

Some within the professional wrestling industry have speculated about WWE Superstar LA Knight possibly hitting a peak. He was challenging the world champion or contending for it until February but failed to win the big one on each occasion.

The Megastar still seems to be doing all right, as he remains incredibly over with the fans and is one of the biggest merchandise sellers for the company. His current deal will reportedly expire in 2025.

According to Fightful Select, LA Knight and WWE are still negotiating a new deal but seem nowhere close to an agreement, especially concerning financial considerations. However, both parties are under the impression that a deal should be agreed soon if it hasn't happened already.

At a recent live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. He will face The Bloodline's Tama Tonga next. Despite his bout getting bumped to a house show rather than on the flagship show, like the other three contests involving SmackDown superstars, The Megastar was not upset about the decision.

LA Knight urges fans not to throw WWE Live Events under the bus

When it comes to viewers around the world, the company's house shows are not accessible. This means that if an important match takes place, people do not have the luxury of watching it. However, LA Knight made a strong argument for high stakes to be added in matches at these events.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after his bout against Santos Escobar, The Megastar expressed gratitude to the fans for opining that their match had to happen on SmackDown. He then got around to why he feels WWE made the right call.

"I appreciate everyone saying this match should’ve been on TV. But, no need to throw live event crowds under the bus. Live events are where the @WWE roster has as much fun as possible. Not only having a great match, but a match with HUGE stakes makes the live events more fun!🚀" wrote Knight.

As the Stamford-based promotion is busy building towards the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on May 25, many within the industry have their own personal choice as winner of the tournament. Ex-WWE star Matt Morgan picked LA Knight, as he feels it is about time the company gives The Megastar a title.

