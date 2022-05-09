Surprising update on the future of Shotzi on WWE SmackDown

Shotzi's days as a heel on WWE SmackDown appear to be behind her for the time being.

Last month, it was reported that Vince McMahon sees several WWE Superstars miscast in the company and intends on making numerous changes in the weeks to come. One of the characters shifting from heel to face appears to be Shotzi, who turned heel with little fanfare after losing a match to Charlotte Flair in October.

WrestleTalk has pointed out that Shotzi's recent promotional work for the company has seen her reintroduce her trademark helmet. The SmackDown Superstar hasn't used this look since her ill-fated heel turn last year.

Shotzi's last appearance came on the April 29 episode of SmackDown, where she faced off against Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" Beat the Clock challenge. Shotzi lost the bout in under two minutes.

When will we see the new Shotzi on WWE SmackDown?

With Lacey Evans' return to WWE SmackDown on Friday teasing the fact that she'll once again be a heel moving forward, it makes complete sense to shift around some characters on the blue brand.

Shotzi was an incredibly popular babyface on both SmackDown and NXT prior to her turn last year. A shift back to the tank-riding and helmet-wearing Shotzi would likely be a breath of fresh air for the Friday night roster.

While Shotzi has yet to win gold on the main roster, she is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Ember Moon. Their tag team was a very popular act in NXT before Shotzi was called up to team with Tegan Nox on WWE SmackDown.

What do you think of WWE shifting Shotzi back to babyface on SmackDown? Do you think this is the right decision for her character moving forward? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

