Surprising update on Jade Cargill following WWE SmackDown injury - Reports

There has been a major update regarding Jade Cargill following her injury this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. Cargill competed in a major title match during last week's edition of the blue brand.Tiffany Stratton defended her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a Triple Threat match on SmackDown. The Buff Barbie was able to retain her title, and Cargill was busted open during the bout. The former AEW star had a nasty gash on her face, but it was reported earlier today that the injury would not require surgery.According to a new report from Fightful Select, it would not be surprising if the 33-year-old does not compete in a match this week. The report noted that Cargill physically seemed fine and was in good spirits following the unfortunate injury this past Friday night on SmackDown.It was also disclosed in the report that Tiffany Stratton was late breaking up Jade Cargill's pin on Nia Jax during the title match, which forced The Irresistible Force to kick out. However, it remains unknown why the referee didn't count to three for Stratton, as that was reportedly supposed to be the finish.Cargill won the Queen of the Ring tournament earlier this year to earn a shot at the WWE Women's Championship, but failed to capture the title from Stratton at SummerSlam 2025.Former WWE writer reacts to Jade Cargill's match on SmackDownWrestling legend Vince Russo reacted to the awkward botch during Jade Cargill's match on WWE SmackDown.Speaking on Sportskeeda's BroDown show, Russo said it would be interesting to see if referee Daphanie LaShaunn was on this week's show following the botch. The veteran noted that if LaShaunn was back on SmackDown this Friday night, then the botch would be on the stars in the match.&quot;Here's the interesting thing, guys. Let's see if that referee is back on SmackDown next week. The reason why I'm telling you guys this is this: if she's not on next week's show, then she F-ed up and the talent buried her. If she is on next week's show, then it definitely was on the talent,&quot; Russo said.Ray @_coolrayLINKThe booking of Jade Cargill has been very interesting 🤨. All I can do is smh. #SmackDownIt will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Cargill moving forward following her loss on SmackDown.