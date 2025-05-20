Surprising WWE star receiving major backstage praise - Reports

A recent report suggests a former WWE champion has been receiving massive praise from the locker room. It comes as a surprise because the former World Heavyweight Champion hasn't been successful in his recent outings. The star in question was moved to the blue brand during the Transfer Window earlier this year.

According to a report from PWInsider, Damian Priest has impressed fellow stars with his performances while dealing with multiple injuries in recent months. The former Judgment Day member is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Drew McIntyre and has reportedly suffered a few injuries during the feud. He lost to The Scottish Warrior in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41.

After failing to dethrone Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash, The Archer of Infamy and The Scottish Warrior are slated to lock horns once again this weekend. The stars will compete inside a steel cage at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Damian Priest is pushing for a WWE Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico

In a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Zelina Vega claimed that Damian Priest had been pushing for a premium live event in Puerto Rico.

The reigning WWE Women's United States Champion stated that she would love to see the Stamford-based company have another PLE in the Island of Enchantment. Vega recalled her experience competing against Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

"Genuinely, I would love that. I would love it. I know Damian has been pushing for it, too, so we're really, really trying to get it together. But yeah, I just, I can't wait. I know that there has to be another event in Puerto Rico. Like there just has to be. Like that crowd was just, I'd like to say, second to none because I've never felt like, you know, again. Like that day was, that was my WrestleMania. That was like the craziest moment!" she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Damian Priest's ongoing feud with Drew McIntyre is seemingly reaching its fag end. It remains to be seen which of the two stars will emerge victorious in the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

