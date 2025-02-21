The Rock set to make huge WWE announcement on SmackDown tonight - Reports

  • home icon
By Akash Dhakite
Modified Feb 21, 2025 15:56 GMT
The Rock is a former WWE Champion. [Photo via WWE.com]
WWE legend The Rock is set to make his return to SmackDown tonight on the Road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. A new report has revealed what The Great One's comeback will bring to the table.

The Final Boss recently took to social media to announce his "unpredictable and dangerous" return. He revealed that he would be in New Orleans for SmackDown to handle business and "f*ck up" a certain superstar's life.

On X (fka Twitter), WrestleVotes reported that numerous signs pointed to Dwayne Johnson set to confirm New Orleans as the host city for WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

"All signs out of ‘The Big Easy’ this morning point to The Rock officially announcing that WrestleMania 42 is coming to New Orleans next year."
also-read-trending Trending
Major WWE star praises The Rock

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke highly of The Brahma Bull. At WrestleMania 40, The Visionary and Cody Rhodes lost a tag team match to The Rock and Roman Reigns.

On The Maggie and Perloff Show, Seth Rollins acknowledged the difficulty of wrestling a full-time schedule, even for experienced performers like The Bloodline member. He believed The Rock could still compete in a few more matches, praising his performance at last year's Showcase of The Immortals despite a ten-year absence.

"You know, you get in there one time, and you might think you can do a full schedule, but I don’t know if it’s as easy as it looks. You don’t just get in there, do one match, and think, ‘Oh, okay, I can do this.’ He’s smart enough to know that his days of doing it full-time are gone. Do I think he can get in there and do one more or a couple more? Absolutely. He was in prime condition, he was ready to go, and he was a game opponent. For a guy that hadn’t done it in 10 years, that was really hard," Rollins said.
Fans will have to wait and see which WWE Superstar falls victim to The Final Boss' wrath on SmackDown.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
