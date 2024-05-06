The Rock tried to take credit for major star re-signing with WWE - Reports

The Rock reportedly wanted the credit for a major WWE Superstar choosing to stick with the company instead of exploring their options outside.

Drew McIntyre's contract was a topic of conversation for months as it was rumored to expire around WrestleMania XL. However, The Scottish Warrior has signed a new deal with the company and received a message from The Rock on social media once the deal was finalized.

According to a new report from Ringside News, The Rock wanted credit for the former champion's decision to re-sign with WWE. Sources told Ringside News that Triple H played a pivotal role in the negotiations and convincing McIntyre to stay with the promotion.

The report stated that The Rock was eager to seize credit, and swooped in at the end, eventually outshining the Chief Content Officer's contributions in getting the deal over the line.

WWE star shares honest reaction to The Rock's return to the company

Pete Dunne, formerly known as Butch in The Brawling Brutes, has shared his thoughts on The Rock's return to WWE.

Dunne is now in a tag team with Tyler Bate known as The New Catch Republic on WWE RAW. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last month, Dunne shared his thoughts on The People's Champion returning to the company.

He said that The Great One's return has brought even more fan interest to the product and it is exciting to be a part of it.

"It's great yeah, I mean, you could see the business that it's doing. It's doing great. It's sold out everywhere we go and people are so excited. All we gotta do is look up Twitter or X, whatever they call it now, and you can see the buzz about it. But I mean, as far as I am concerned there is a talent involved in it, the tag stuff and what not on the show. The crowds are happy, the crowds are full, and it's exciting for us to be a part of all that," he said. [From 02:24 onwards]

Drew McIntyre has humorously claimed to have signed the World's Strongest Man as his new personal trainer ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland next month. It will be interesting to see who the veteran will be facing at the upcoming premium live event on June 15.