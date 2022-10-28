The term "workhorse" gets thrown around a lot in professional wrestling. But The Usos have proven to be amongst the hardest workers in WWE. As revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions have wrestled 100 matches this year, which is more than any other talent on the roster.

Drew McIntyre achieved a record-breaking feat last year when he competed in 100 matches. Interestingly, unlike in 2021, WWE has returned to a full-time house show schedule for this year, resulting in more bookings for the stars.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have seemingly benefited the most from the increased dates as they have stayed injury-free and performed at almost every live event over the past few months.

With still a few months left to go this year, the SmackDown stars are on course to surpass McIntyre's numbers from last year. It should be noted that Jimmy has already wrestled an astonishing 101 times.

Here's what was reported about The Bloodline members in the latest newsletter:

"With the company on a full schedule the entire year, over the weekend, both Usos had their 100th match of the year, the most of any wrestler on the roster. Jimmy had 101 as of the 10/23 house show, and Jey had 100, McIntyre had 100 matches last year, but they didn't start full-time touring until July."

What's next for The Usos and their tag team title reign?

Since capturing the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships in May, Jimmy and Jey Uso have been supremely dominant. They've successfully defended their titles against several top tag teams, including Street Profits.

The Usos defended their titles against Johnny Gargano & Kevin Owens at recent live events, and they continue to be one of the most strongly booked acts in WWE.

The Samoan twins are also important members of The Bloodline. They have consistently appeared on TV throughout the year, further emphasizing their importance to the company.

However, WWE is expected to freshen up the tag team title picture as two extremely popular stars could soon challenge The Usos. You can read more about those rumors right here.

