Ticket sales for John Cena's return edition of RAW reportedly disclosed

WWE announced on the June 6 edition of RAW that John Cena would be returning on the red brand's June 27, 2022, episode to celebrate his 20th WWE anniversary with the fans. Now, the number of tickets sold for the upcoming show has reportedly been disclosed.

According to WrestleTix's Twitter account, the arena has reportedly sold 3,217 tickets since Cena's return was announced. They also noted that as of Tuesday night, approximately a total of 6,943 tickets had been distributed, with 687 tickets available as of this writing.

They also wrote the following regarding additional seats being added with the total number of seats on the map:

"After they add the hard cam section, this will be the capacity for this building with their stage. The entire map here has 9,025 seats but those far left sections would not generate much of a view, which is why they haven't been opened."

Vince McMahon appeared on RAW to make John Cena's return announcement

Vince McMahon is under investigation over misconduct allegations and has subsequently stepped back as CEO and Chairman until the probe ends. However, he appeared on this week's RAW to remind the WWE Universe of John Cena's return.

Despite Mr. McMahon's appearance on last week's SmackDown being announced beforehand, his RAW segment this week was unannounced and caught most people off-guard.

Former WWE personality Vince Russo opined that McMahon might have been trying to capitalize on The Cenation Leader's name value amidst all the controversy to boost RAW's viewership numbers. Here's what he had to say:

"Bro, I've got to say this, and I know we have to be careful, and I'm going to be very careful. I'm not going to piss anybody off; I'm going to be very, very careful," clarified Vince Russo. "But I understood that we could only talk about the facts. This is all I'm asking, seriously. Bro like, is he trying to get the John Cena rub? Like, that was the only thing I took away from this. Is he actually trying to get a rub-off of John Cena? [laughs]. That was the only thing I took away from it, bro!"

While WWE RAW has been doing significantly better in terms of viewership over SmackDown, the absence of Cody Rhodes due to injury and the recent allegations against McMahon are sure to worry the company.

Perhaps, as Russo said, mentioning The Cenation Leader's name and his return might be WWE's way of ensuring that they maintain high ratings in viewership and boost ticket sales.

