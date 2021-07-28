Top RAW Rumors: Next WWE Champion, details on Strowman's potential return, Randy Orton's future in the company (28th July)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors where we discuss the big news and rumors surrounding RAW. This week RAW gave fans another lackluster episode with little build towards SummerSlam and dragged out content.

In today's edition, we will take a look at why Vince McMahon brought Goldberg back, possible details on Braun Strowman's return to RAW and much more. Plus, we will take a look at what the future holds for Randy Orton after his unexplained absence from WWE since June.

So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the biggest news stories and rumors related to Monday Night RAW.

#5 Big E could become the next WWE Champion on RAW

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that Big E will most likely cash in his MITB on RAW superstar Bobby Lashley to become the WWE Champion in the future.

Meltzer explained that WWE is not looking to get the Universal title off Roman Reigns anytime soon. And having Big E fail in his cash-in attempt on Reigns would seriously hamper his push. Even if Big E does win the Universal Championship, it will be a very short reign and he will have to drop it back to The Tribal Chief.

''So the most sense would seem to be for E to beat Lashley, who has no contenders on the Raw roster right now. So he could do a surprise cash in on Lashley and switch brands, or switch brands in the draft and then do a cash in. At least on paper that’s the best scenario," stated Meltzer.

Lashley will face Goldberg at SummerSlam. It is unlikely that Goldberg will win a match against Lashley at this point as the All-Mighty has been heavily protected as the WWE Champion.

