Top WWE Superstar possibly returning after months to replace Lana at TLC 2020 (Spoiler)

Lana was written off the TLC match card on the most recent episode of RAW. The Ravishing Russian pulled off an upset win over Nia Jax on Monday Night RAW's latest edition, and she was attacked after the match by the Women's Tag Team Champions.

The announcers confirmed later on in the night that Lana was removed from her scheduled TLC title match due to the injuries suffered due to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler's attack.

While Asuka ran out to make the save, the RAW Women's Champion was a little too late as the damage had already been done. Lana was taken to a local medical facility in an ambulance after the attack.

PWInsider reported that Lana is expected to be away from WWE TV for nearly four weeks due to the storyline injury.

It was also noted that there was 'some buzz' yesterday about WWE possibly bringing Charlotte Flair back to take Lana's spot on Sunday. Here's what the report stated:

The talk coming out of Raw is that Lana was expected to be off TV for the next several weeks, possibly as long as 3-4 weeks. There was some buzz last night that perhaps this was an angle to bring Charlotte Flair back on Sunday, but PWInsider.com has not yet confirmed that to be the plan.

Charlotte Flair drops teasers about possibly returning at WWE TLC 2020

While PWInsider is yet to confirm the plan, Charlotte Flair dropped some big hints, which could also be seen as a potential spoiler.

The Queen posted several tweets and didn't provide any definite context. However, the nature of the images clearly hinted towards her impending WWE return. Several fans also seem convinced that Flair is on her way back to WWE at this Sunday's TLC PPV.

Given below are the tweets:

Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus since being written off TV via a storyline attack in June. Incidentally enough, Nia Jax was responsible for the assault on the June 22nd episode of RAW.

Asuka needs a partner for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, and Charlotte Flair is the most logical option. RAW drawing an all-time low rating could also push WWE to get Flair back on TV.

Flair has unfinished business with Nia Jax, and her rumored return at TLC could help WWE add some much-needed life into the women's division on the Red brand as we head towards the Royal Rumble PPV.

What do you guys think? Is Charlotte Flair set to return at TLC 2020?