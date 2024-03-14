Triple H cleared released WWE star to be backstage at RAW - Reports

Triple H cleared a released WWE star being present backstage at a recent show, according to reports.

Triple H has taken on the mantle as the Head of Creative within WWE ever since the Endeavor merger and is now building the road to the company's first-ever WrestleMania after the deal went through. Soon after the merger though, there were several names released from the roster, along with a lot of employees. One of these names was Top Dolla, aka AJ Francis.

The star has since started doing the rounds in the Indies and has been busy outside the company. He has appeared in TNA while also making appearances for MLW and GCW.

Expand Tweet

There were reports that he was backstage at WWE RAW earlier this week. The star spoke about being at the Monday night show as well.

He said that he'd been in the city for a different show, and then learned that RAW was taking place there. He also said everyone was excited to see him.

Now, Fightful Select has reported that the star cleared being backstage at RAW with Triple H before visiting the show.

Triple H has big plans set for SummerSlam

The WWE boss confirmed that there were indeed "big plans" set for SummerSlam this year.

Logan Paul announced SummerSlam's return to Cleveland on his Impaulsive podcast. The star spoke about his love for Cleveland and went on to say that he wanted to bring the Kelce brothers, Jake Paul and was open to wrestling Lebron James and many other things.

The star was clearly excited, and The Game said that there were definitely big plans in store but then sent a message to Paul saying that some of those details needed to be ironed out.

Expand Tweet

What the company's plans are for Cleveland's SummerSlam this year is anyone's guess. Fans will have to wait to see what the company brings to the show.

Poll : Do you want to see Top Dolla return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion